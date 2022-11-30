Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats

Acts including Ed Sheeran, Shania Twain and Lewis Capaldi have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2022.

The team that handles Sheeran’s social media accounts tweeted that he “was the top UK artist globally this year – thanks for listening” alongside a screenshot of the stats. He was top artist for more than 4million Spotify users, and his most-shared lyric was from his ‘x’ album song, ‘Photograph’.

Capaldi, meanwhile, was shocked to learn that he enjoyed 1billion streams in 2022. He wrote: “1 BILLION?!?! how is that actually possible?? thank u all so so so very much, i am one truly humbled king x”

Twain wrote that she was thankful for her 43.6million total listeners across the year. “Thank you for spending so much time with me this year,” she wrote, adding that her new album is released in 2023. “Queen Of Me comes out next year – reckon we can double it?”

Other Spotify Wrapped stats have been shared by musicians including the team behind the late George Michael as well as lists from Lil Baby, Biig Piig and others. See those below.

Elsewhere, some acts were keen to share their own Spotify Wrapped lists for the music that they’d been listening to over the course of 2022.

Mxmtoon shared a screenshot that revealed Rina Sawayama to be her top artist, with songs by Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers reaching her Top Five. She wrote: “my Spotify wrapped just yelled “GAY” at me.”

Kenny Beats joked that his Spotify Wrapped was “broken”. He shared an image of the line, “I take the condom off and drunk my nut, it’s delicious“, which appeared to be an incorrectly generated lyric from his 2019 Zack Fox collaboration, ‘Jesus Is the One (I Got Depression)’.

The official launch of Spotify Wrapped 2022 happened earlier today (November 20), revealing the most streamed artists and songs in the UK and worldwide and allowing listeners to discover theirs.

The annual list, which was teased yesterday (November 29) and also allows fans to discover their own top lists from the year, has Taylor Swift as the most streamed artist in the UK, with Bad Bunny taking the global title for the record-breaking third year in a row.

Fans can explore their own Spotify Wrapped experience and lists here.

Joining Swift in the list of most streamed artists in the UK is Drake at Number Two, with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Dave, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and D-Block Europe.

Styles also tops the most streamed song of 2022 on Spotify in the UK with ‘As It Was’, while with Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ in second. The same two songs are at the top of both the global and United States lists.

Others in the top UK songs list are Dave’s ‘Starlight’ and Kate Bush‘s resurgent ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, alongside Sam Fender‘s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (Number Five), Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ (Number Seven and Eight respectively) and Aitch‘s Ashanti-featuring ‘Baby’.

On the top UK albums list, Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ leads the way, with Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Sour’ also in the Top Five.