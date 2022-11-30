Spotify Wrapped 2022 launches – revealing your most streamed artists and songs

Spotify Wrapped has launched for 2022, revealing the most streamed artists and songs in the UK and worldwide and allowing listeners to discover theirs.

The annual list, which was teased yesterday (November 29) and also allows fans to discover their own top lists from the year, has Taylor Swift as the most streamed artist in the UK, with Bad Bunny taking the global title for the record-breaking third year in a row.

Fans can explore their own Spotify Wrapped experience and lists here.

Joining Taylor Swift in the list of most streamed artists in the UK is Drake at Number Two, with Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Dave, Eminem, Arctic Monkeys and D-Block Europe.

Styles also tops the most streamed song of 2022 on Spotify in the UK with ‘As It Was’, while with Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ in second. The same two songs are at the top of both the global and United States lists.

Others in the top UK songs list are Dave’s ‘Starlight’ and Kate Bush‘s resurgent ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’, alongside Sam Fender‘s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (Number Five), Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shivers’ and ‘Bad Habits’ (Number Seven and Eight respectively) and Aitch‘s Ashanti-featuring ‘Baby’.

On the top UK albums list, Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ leads the way, with Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’, Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ and Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Sour’ also in the Top Five.

Alongside Bad Bunny on the global top artists list are Taylor Swift at Number Two, Drake in third, and the likes of BTS, The Weeknd and Justin Bieber.

Coldplay, Adele and Arctic Monkeys also feature in the Top Ten UK artists streamed globally, with Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles in first and second.

See the full UK, US and global lists and much more information on Spotify Wrapped 2022 here.

Along with the details of 2022 Wrapped, Spotify have also launched the 2022 Wrapped experience, which allows fans to discover their own personalised lists from the year. New for 2022 is a Your Listening Personality feature, which shows you your most listened to music and what it says about your music taste from a list of 16 Listening Personality types. More information is available on Spotify’s For The Record blog.

Fans who are top listeners are also able to receive personalised messages from artists including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa.

Other features for 2022 include new quests within Roblox and the Wrapped lists of FC Barcelona team, who are sponsored by Spotify.

This week (November 28), the imminent arrival of the personalised playlist was hyped up further with the Instafest app, which lets fans to put together a festival line-up poster based on their most-listened to artists on Spotify.

The app, which was created by University of Southern California student Anshay Saboo, allows users to choose their top artists from the last four weeks, or the last six months, that will feature on their personalised festival line-up.

There’s also an option for the line-up to feature your most listened-to artists of all time to give an overview of your whole time on Spotify. For more information on the Instafest app head here.