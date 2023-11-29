The Hives, Linkin Park, L.S. Dunes and more and more acts share their Spotify Wrapped 2023 stats

Acts including The Hives, Linkin Park, L.S. Dunes and more have shared their Spotify Wrapped stats for 2023.

Taking to their official X/Twitter page, The Hives thanked all of their fans for tuning in and listening to their music this year. “Behold! The Hives on Spotify Wrapped,” began their message.

They continued: “The results are in! Music is finally measurable! The graphs are pointing up! Showing healthy growth across all platforms and engagement and stats this and that blah blah blah. We would mostly just like to thank you all for listening to the music. Thank you.”

Advertisement

Linkin Park also shared their love and support for their fans who helped them earn three billion streams this year with roughly 105.6 million listeners in 2023. “Thank you for your incredible support in 2023” they tweeted. Elsewhere, Mike Shinoda gave a shoutout to his fans who have supported his solo music this year by tweeting his Spotify Wrapped for Artists stats with the caption “Thank you all for a great 2023.”

L.S. Dunes took a moment to thank the “lost souls” who have streamed their music over 6.1 million times. “Thank you Lost Souls for listening to our music and supporting us this year. Excited for what’s next!,” they tweeted.

Behold! The Hives on Spotify Wrapped. The results are in! Music is finally measurable, graphs are pointing up! Showing healthy growth across all platforms and engagement and stats this and that blah blah blah. We would mostly just like to thank you all for listening. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/DbNpftXoF6 — The Hives (@TheHives) November 29, 2023

Thank you for your incredible support in 2023. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/gPWAHkqcMw — LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) November 29, 2023

Thank you all for a great 2023 // #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/sznDZkpOT6 — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) November 29, 2023

Thank you Lost Souls for listening to our music and supporting us this year. Excited for what’s next! 🖤🦂 pic.twitter.com/6vD4x8s1fw — L.S. Dunes (@lsdunes) November 29, 2023

Advertisement

Other Spotify Wrapped stats have been shared by musicians including Papa Roach, We Came As Romans, Pantera, Emeli Sandé, Alice Cooper and others. See those below.

The official launch of Spotify Wrapped 2023 happened earlier today (November 29) revealing the most popular artists, songs, albums and podcasts in the UK and giving users special insight into their own listening habits.

Thank you for listening! We had an amazing year and appreciate you all being part of it. Dime & Vinnie are always shining. #pantera #spotifywrapped #333 pic.twitter.com/p38JLDbTF4 — Pantera (@Pantera) November 29, 2023

Insane!! Thank you to all the P Roach fans from around the globe for making 2023 our biggest #spotifywrapped yet! ❤️🪳⁰@Spotify pic.twitter.com/0B6qGto7mT — Papa Roach (@paparoach) November 29, 2023

Thank you so much for listening to my music on @Spotify this year! ❤️#SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/3F2fVjWqra — Emeli Sandé (@emelisande) November 29, 2023

Thank you for a memorable 2023. 🖤 With no new music out this year, you all listened to us more than in any other year! We have the best fans & cannot wait to go back to the studio in 2024. #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Tzzv2ZZByo — We Came As Romans (@wecameasromans) November 29, 2023

Thank you Sick Things all over the world for another amazing year. I'm not worthy! 🎧 🔪 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/Lh1CetKrVt — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) November 29, 2023

Here’s to all 53.3 MILLION of you who have been listening this year! 🤯 Whether you discovered through Tension or have been around for years, thank you ALL!! 🥹❤️ #SpotifyWrapped @Spotify pic.twitter.com/gRDOIIV2pU — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) November 29, 2023

The annual list, which allows fans to discover their own top lists from the year, sees Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd and Arctic Monkeys remain some of the most popular artists in the UK. Dave, Miley Cyrus and SZA were among those who delivered some of the most popular tracks of the year.

Fans can explore their own Spotify Wrapped experience and lists here.

‘Sprinter’ by Dave and Central Cee took the top spot as on the list for the UK’s Most-Streamed songs. Other tracks on the list included ‘Flowers’ by Miley Cyrus, SZA’s ‘Kill Bill’,. ‘Boy’s a liar Pt. 2’ by PinkPantheress and ‘Escapism’ by RAYE feat. 070 Shake.

Two of Swift’s albums – ‘Midnights’ and ‘Lover‘ – made it onto the list for the UK’s Most-Streamed Albums. Others include Harry Styles‘ ‘Harry’s House‘, SZA’s ‘SOS‘ and Arctic Monkeys‘ ‘AM‘.