This year’s Spotify Wrapped has landed, allowing users to look at their most-streamed artists, songs, genres and podcasts over the course of 2020.

The feature, which launched today (December 2), also includes brand new functions including in-app quizzes, ‘Missed Hits’, and badges for Premium users that categorise them as a ‘Tastemaker’, ‘Pioneer’ or ‘Collector’. Users can see a rundown of their stats by logging in here.

In the UK and Ireland, listeners have access to a specially curated playlists including ‘Best Of’ mixes, a ‘House Party 2020’ playlist, ‘RADAR First Listen’ and ‘2020 icons’.

Some of the worldwide features include ‘Missed Hits’ (a discovery playlist with recommendations for similar 2020 releases you didn’t listen to that you might like), the ‘Story Of Your 2020 with your Top Song’ (detailing the journey from its first stream to its 100th), and deeper dives into how podcasts were listened to.

Additionally, this year Spotify has unveiled ‘Fighting FOMO’, which enables non-Spotify users to access global data. “To fight the FOMO non-users feel each year, we’re opening up the world of Wrapped to everyone – Spotify user or not,” part of a press release stated. “With access to Spotify’s global listening trends, non-users can join the conversation that wraps up our year in streaming.”

The news of the 2020 Wrapped personalised experience follows yesterday’s (November 30) revelation of the platform’s most-streamed artists of 2020. Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny were among the big-hitters.

In its annual Wrapped data, the streaming platform revealed that Bad Bunny was Number One, with more than 8.2 billion streams globally this year.

Following on the heels of the Puerto Rican pop star were Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and The Weeknd, in that order. Billie Eilish topped the list for most-streamed female artist of 2020 for the second year in a row.