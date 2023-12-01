Spotify unveils the most-streamed K-pop songs of 2023, featuring NewJeans, Jungkook and more

Spotify has shared the platform’s 10 most-streamed K-pop tracks and K-pop artists of 2022, featuring the likes of NewJeans, members of BTS, BLACKPINK and more.

The music streaming service launched the 2023 edition of its annual Spotify Wrapped event on November 29, where it shared data on the platform’s most-streamed artists, music and podcasts.

As part of the Wrapped 2023, Spotify Korea also shared lists of the Top 10 most-streamed K-pop songs and K-pop artists this year. BTS member Jungkook‘s debut solo song ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ emerged as the number-one most streamed song, with bandmate Jimin‘s ‘Like Crazy’ coming in at Number Three.

The rest of the list, however, is dominated by girl groups and female K-pop idols. The highest among the bunch is FIFTY FIFTY‘s viral hit ‘Cupid – Twin Ver.’, which came in at Number Two. Elsewhere, BLACKPINK‘s 2022 single ‘Shut Down’ ranked at Number Nine, with members Lisa and Jisoo clinching Number Seven and Eight with ‘Money’ and ‘Flower’, respectively.

Meanwhile, NewJeans are the only K-pop act to claim more than one spot on the Top 10 list. The girl group’s 2023 songs ‘Super Shy’ and ‘OMG’ are Number Six and Four, respectively, while their 2022 hits ‘Ditto’ and ‘Hype Boy’ charted at Number Five and Ten.

The most-streamed K-pop songs globally in 2023, according to Spotify Wrapped, are:

‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ by Jungkook ‘Cupid – Twin Ver.’ by FIFTY FIFTY ‘Like Crazy’ by Jimin ‘OMG’ by NewJeans ‘Ditto’ by NewJeans ‘Super Shy’ by NewJeans ‘Money’ by Lisa ‘Flower’ by Jisoo ‘Shut Down’ by BLACKPINK ‘Hype Boy’ by NewJeans

Over on the most-streamed K-pop artists list, global juggernauts BTS topped the list. Group members Jungkook and Jimin, meanwhile, came in at Number Three and Six, respectively. Other boybands on the list are Stray Kids (Number Five), SEVENTEEN (Number Eight) and Tomorrow X Together (Number Nine)

The most-streamed K-pop girl group in 2023 are BLACKPINK, who are also second on the overall list. Meanwhile, NewJeans clinch fourth place, with TWICE at Number Seven and LE SSERAFIM at Number Ten.

The most-streamed K-pop artists on Spotify globally in 2023 are:

BTS BLACKPINK Jungkook NewJeans Stray Kids Jimin TWICE SEVENTEEN Tomorrow X Together LE SSERAFIM

Spotify users can access their personalised Spotify Wrapped analytics via the platform’s iOS and Android apps via the 2022 Wrapped hub. Users are required to have the most-updated version of the app installed.

In related news, Apple Music has unveiled its official list of the most-streamed songs on the platform for this year, with five entries belonging to K-pop acts such as NewJeans, BTS‘ Jungkook and more.