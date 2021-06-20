‘Springsteen On Broadway’ reverses its AstraZeneca vaccine policy

Bruce Springsteen fans who have been given the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine will now be able to attend his Broadway stage show.

Earlier this month it was announced that Springsteen On Broadway will be returning for a second run, with fully vaccinated fans allowed to purchase tickets for the shows, which run from next week (June 26) to early September.

However, a recent statement revealed that the vaccine received needs to be on the FDA approved list in the United States, and the AstraZeneca jab is yet to be certified in the country, though it has been given to millions of people abroad.

Advertisement

Therefore, any fan who had been administered the AstraZeneca vaccine was not going be granted entry at Broadway’s St. James Theatre.

But Jujamcyn Theaters, which owns the St. James, has now announced that, “following amended New York State guidelines,” it would now welcome fans who are fully vaccinated with either an FDA or WHO authorised vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization.

Following amended New York State guidelines, we are now permitted to welcome guests who are fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY. Please visit https://t.co/R4jRSvUFzg for more information on vaccine requirements. pic.twitter.com/TqHO1NnMo6 — Jujamcyn Theaters (@Jujamcyn) June 19, 2021

Jujamcyn’s amended policy now reads:

Guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO approved vaccine in order to attend Springsteen On Broadway and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. “Fully vaccinated” means the performance date you are attending must be:

– at least 14 days after your second dose of a FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or

– at least 14 days after your single dose of a FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

The only exception, the policy states, will be for children under the age of 16, or those who need reasonable accommodations due to a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs.

“Many of you have asked. Here’s the answer,” Springsteen’s longtime guitarist Steven Van Zandt said of the update. “There were many complications to overcome. Regulations- national, state, city, theater, etc-changing constantly. Happy ending for the fans.”

Many of you have asked. Here’s the answer. There were many complications to overcome. Regulations- national, state, city, theater, etc-changing constantly. Happy ending for the fans. https://t.co/1PrhtXeb7d — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) June 20, 2021

Recently, Springsteen seemingly confirmed that he has a new record “coming out soon”. A new album would be the legend’s first release since 2020’s ‘Letter To You’, which followed on from 2019’s ‘Western Stars’, a nod to the music of the American West.

Last week, Springsteen appeared alongside The Killers on new track ‘Dustland’, an adaptation of the Las Vegas band’s 2009 track ‘A Dustland Fairytale’.

Reviewing the track, NME’s Mark Beaumont said: “Brandon and Bruce joining forces on this Hollywood remake is more about uniting generations finding glory in truck stop tales – at a time when America could do with being reminded why it used to be worth celebrating – than perfecting the ‘good girls die’ crescendo. Of all The Killers’ recent collaborations, it’s the boot that fits them best.”

Late last year, Springsteen shared another collaboration, appearing alongside Jack Antonoff‘s Bleachers on the track ‘Chinatown’.