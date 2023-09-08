Sprints have announced details of their debut album, ‘Letter To Self’, as well as sharing new song ‘Up and Comer’ along with new tour dates.

The Dublin four-piece revealed this week that ‘Letter To Self’ will land on January 5 via City Slang.

“‘Up And Comer’ is a pretty dry take on a fear and self consciousness that has been ruminating in me since I picked up an instrument,” said vocalist Karla Chubb. “This innate fear that maybe I would always be ‘good for a girl’, but would I ever actually be great? It’s an invisible narrative that has been constructed by the doubts and negativity I’ve been fed by others, as well my own imposter syndrome.” Advertisement She continued: “It’s a song that takes aim at the idea that some of these traits and behaviours may almost be hereditary, and instead of letting that continue to hold me back, finally break free of the expected, embrace the anger and let it rip. The only way is forward.”

Sprints last released music in 2022 with their second EP ‘A Modern Job‘.

In a four-star review, NME described their EP as “dark but defiant, full of personal revelations and disruptive ideas”. Along with June’s ‘Adore Adore Adore’, find the full tracklist for ‘Letter To Self’ below:

The ‘Letter To Self’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Ticking’

2. ‘Heavy’

3. ‘Cathedral’

4. ‘Shaking Their Heads’

5. ‘Adore Adore Adore’

6. ‘Shadow Of A Doubt’

7. ‘Can’t Get Enough Of It’

8. ‘Literary Mind’

9. ‘Wreck (A Mess)’

10. ‘Up And Comer’

11. ‘Letter To Self’

Sprints will also tour a number of dates across Europe and the UK, including a support slot with Suede. Find tickets here and a full list of dates below:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

22 – Reeperbahn, DE

OCTOBER

4 – Scala, London, UK – SOLD OUT

6 – Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland – SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

4 – Iceland Airwaves, IS

15 – Baby’s All Right, New York, USA

DECEMBER

16 – Brixton O2 Academy (supporting Suede), UK

FEBRUARY

8 – L’Ubu, Rennes, FR

9 – Le Krakatoa, Mérignac, FR

10 – Le Point Éphémère, Paris, FR

13 – Cactus, Brugge, BE

14 – Trix, Antwerp, BE

18 – Cassiopeia, Berlin, DE

20 – Kranhalle, Munich, DE

22 – Vera, Groningen, NL

23 – Rotown, Rotterdam, NL

24 – Paradiso Tohuistuin, Amsterdam, NL

APRIL

3 – Heaven, London, UK

5 – Actress & Bishop, Birmingham, UK

6 – White Hotel, Manchester, UK

7 – King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

9 – Patterns, Brighton, UK

11 – Thekla, Bristol, UK

13 – Bodega, Nottingham, UK

14 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK

18 – Dolans Kasbah, Limerick, IE

19 – Róisín Dubh, Galway, IE

20 – Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, UK

25 – Coughlans – Cork, IE

26 – Mike The Pies, Listowel, IE

MAY

3 – Button Factory, Dublin, IE