Squarepusher shares new song ‘Vortrack’ ahead of first album in half a decade

'Be Up A Hello' is out early next year

Electronic music veteran Squarepusher has announced details of his first album for almost five years, plus brand new music.

The producer, real name Tom Jenkinson, will release ‘Be Up A Hello’ on January 31 via Warp Records, his first studio album since 2015’s ‘Damogen Futures.

For the new album, Squarepusher “returned to using a bewildering array of vintage analogue and digital hardware, the same equipment that first helped him develop his sound in the early ’90s.”

The album’s full tracklisting is as follows:

Oberlove Hitsonu Nervelevers Speedcrank Detroit People Mover Vortrack Terminal Slam Merkrev Bass 80 Ondula

Squarepusher has shared the first taste of the album, ‘Vortrack’, which you can take a listen to below. In addition, he’s also put out the ‘Fracture Remix’ of the track.

Squarepusher has released new material in the years since his last studio album. In 2016 he dropped anti-Brexit track ‘MIDI sans Frontières’.

In an accompanying essay, Squarepusher wrote: “This piece of music was written in the aftermath of the referendum and I present it as the basis of an internationalist collaboration with sound makers irrespective of what kind of music they make, where they live, their background, their age -all are invited to participate.”

Last year, he provided an ambient soundtrack for children’s TV channel CBeebies. His music was used for a show called Daydreams, narrated by Olivia Colman.