Squeeze announce 50th anniversary 2024 UK tour with Badly Drawn Boy

Squeeze have announced plans for a 50th anniversary UK tour next year.
The band will be hitting the road for 27 shows with special guest Badly Drawn Boy, which will kick off at Sheffield City Hall on October 4.
Further dates will include shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff and Brighton before they wrap up their tour at London’s Royal Albert Hall on November 11. You can see the full list of tour dates below.
Tickets for the shows will go on sale at 10am GMT next Friday (December 1) and can be purchased here.
We're excited to announce that Squeeze will celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2024 with an extensive UK tour! Tickets go on sale Friday, 1 December, but sign up now to get access to the pre-sale on Wednesday, 29 November at 10:00am GMT at https://t.co/FG2gAsqZHf pic.twitter.com/Rs2Z1gqDhp
— Squeeze (@Squeezeofficial) November 24, 2023
The band – who will play a host of hits ‘Up The Junction’, ‘Cool For Cats’, ‘Another Nail In My Heart’, ‘Hourglass’ and ‘Tempted’ and “Rare Gems” from their back catalogue – have also confirmed that they will be supporting The Trussell Trust charity, which provides emergency food and support to people who cannot afford essentials, while campaigning for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.
Fans are invited on the tour to bring along food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations.
All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network.
You can visit the charity’s website here to find out how to make a donation to your local food bank.
Squeeze and special guest Badly Drawn Boy will play:
OCTOBER 2024
4 – Sheffield City Hall
5 – Birmingham Symphony Hall
8 – Aberdeen Music Hall
9 – Edinburgh Usher Hall
11 – Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
12 – Manchester O2 Apollo
13 – Newcastle O2 City Hall
15 – Stoke-On-Trent Regent Theatre
17 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
18 – York Barbican
19 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
21 – Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
22 – Leicester De Montfort Hall
23 – Cambridge Corn Exchange
25 – Ipswich Regent
26 – Southend Cliffs Pavilion
27 – Southampton Mayflower Theatre
29 – Guildford G Live
30 – Bristol Beacon
NOVEMBER
1 – Cardiff Utilita Arena
2 – Brighton Centre
3 – Plymouth Pavilions
5 – Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
7 – Reading Hexagon
8 – Swansea Arena
9 – Eastbourne Congress Theatre
11 – London Royal Albert Hall
Squeeze last played in the UK in 2021 with a show at The O2 in London.