Squeeze reschedule London O2 Arena show to May 2021 due to coronavirus

Squeeze have announced that they are moving their socially distanced London show for a second time due to the coronavirus.

Originally set to play the O2 Arena on February 27, the South London band will now perform to a reduced capacity crowd on May 22, 2021.

The Glenn Tilbrook and Chris Difford led group said they pushed the date back “due to the current lockdown in England which has created logistical concerns”.

The O2 has planned to scale down its 20,000 capacity to just 4,700 for the show. The venue says that “extensive planning and a number of new safety measures have been put in place to welcome fans back to the arena safely”.

The concert will be using electrostatic foggers to deliver a charged anti-bacterial spray that will cover all surfaces and provide protection for up to 30 days. There will also be a heightened cleaning regime both during and after the event.

Tickets purchased for the original event remain valid for the new date. New tickets are still available from here.

A number of socially distanced gigs took place across the UK last year due to the pandemic. Sam Fender opened the outdoor Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle back in August, which ran for an entire month in a festival-style set-up, while another socially distanced festival, Wild Paths, took place in Norfolk in September.

Meanwhile, Pet Shop Boys have rescheduled their UK and European Greatest Hits tour for a second time.

The shows, originally set for May 2020, were postponed until 2021 last April, and will now take place in summer 2022.

The tour, dubbed ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’, will now begin in Vienna on May 12, 2022, with UK shows beginning in Manchester a week later.