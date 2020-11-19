Squeeze’s socially distanced show at The O2 has been rescheduled

Squeeze‘s upcoming socially distanced show at The O2 in London has been rescheduled to 2021.

The gig had been set to be the arena’s first live music event since it was forced to close its doors back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The O2 had planned to scale down its 20,000 capacity to just 4,700 for the show, which had been due to take place on December 5. The venue say that “extensive planning and a number of new safety measures had been put in place to welcome fans back to the arena safely”.

Advertisement

However, the Squeeze gig has now been rescheduled to February 27, 2021 due to the current lockdown in England, which The O2 say has “created logistical concerns”.

“Our arena is the beating heart of The O2 and we hugely miss the live experiences that we’re used to sharing with our fans,” Steve Sayer, VP and GM of The O2, said.

“It’s disappointing to have to delay this show but I would like to say how grateful we are for the support we’ve received from the industry, fans and our partners and we look forward to Squeeze performing in the arena next year.”

Squeeze’s Glenn Tilbrook added: “I was really looking forward to the show at The O2 in December, to be back on the stage with our wonderful band, but of course everyone’s safety is paramount.

“With the show being rescheduled for February, that allows even more time to make this a very special evening. I wish you all well during these uncertain times. Stay safe.”

Advertisement

Tickets for the Squeeze gig are still available from here.

A number of socially distanced gigs have taken place across the UK this year due to the pandemic. Sam Fender opened the outdoor Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle back in August, which ran for an entire month in a festival-style set-up, while another socially distanced festival, Wild Paths, took place in Norfolk in September.