Squid announce 2021 UK and Ireland headline tour

Squid have announced details of a headline tour that they’ll embark upon in the UK and Ireland in 2021.

The five-piece have plotted a run of dates between March and May next year, with the tour set to include the band’s biggest headline show to date at London’s Printworks on April 8.

Kicking off at Birmingham venue The Crossing on March 19, the run of shows will conclude with a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 21.

You can see the dates of Squid’s 2021 headline tour below.

March

19 – The Crossing, Birmingham

21 – Button Factory, Dublin

22 – Empire, Belfast

24 – SWG, Glasgow

25 – NUSU Basement, Newcastle

26 – Albert Hall, Manchester

28 – Tramshed, Cardiff

29 – Marble Factory, Bristol

30 – The Phoenix, Exeter

31 – 1865, Southampton

April

6 – Concorde 2, Brighton

8 – Printworks, London

May

21 – Rock City, Nottingham

Pre-sale tickets for the above dates will be available here from 10am tomorrow (August 20), while general sale tickets go on sale on Friday (August 21) at 10am.

Last week, Squid released covers of Robert Wyatt’ ‘Pigs(In There)’ and Steve Reich’s ‘Clapping Music’ via Bandcamp, with all proceeds being donated to the East Bristol Food Bank.

“We’ve all been affected by COVID in some way, but for people who were already struggling, the pandemic has increased the likelihood of lasting difficulties that will continue after lockdown comes to an end,” the band said in a statement about the covers.

“All of the proceeds from this release will be given to the East Bristol Food Bank who are offering vital support in the local area, covering the whole city across 5 outlets.” You can find out more information about the East Bristol Food Bank here.