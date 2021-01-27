Squid announce debut album ‘Bright Green Field’ and share new single ‘Narrator’

Squid have announced their debut album ‘Bright Green Field’ – listen to the record’s first single ‘Narrator’ below.

‘Bright Green Field’ was produced by Dan Carey, and is set for release on May 7 via Warp Records.

“This album has created an imaginary cityscape,” drummer/lead vocalist Ollie Judge, who writes the majority of Squid’s lyrics, said in a statement. “The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous projects were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this project is darker and more concerned with place – the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”

Squid have previewed ‘Bright Green Field’ today (January 27) by releasing the Felix Green-directed video for its lead single ‘Narrator’, which you can see below.

Speaking about ‘Narrator’, Squid said in a statement: “‘Narrator’ was inspired by the 2019 film A Long Day’s Journey Into Night. The song follows a man who is losing the distinction between memory, dream and reality and how you can often mould your memories of people to fit a narrative that benefits your ego.

“Martha Skye Murphy, the track’s guest vocalist, made the point that the unreliable narrator is, more often than not, a male who wishes to portray women as submissive characters in their story.

“After some discussions with Martha she thought it’d be a good idea that she play the part of the woman wanting to break free from the dominating story the male has set.”

Squid are set to embark on a UK, Irish and European tour in September, having rescheduled a number of those dates from March. You can see the band’s upcoming tour schedule below.

September

7 – Concorde 2, Brighton

9 – Marble Factory, Bristol

10 – Albert Hall, Manchester

23 – Printworks, London

24 – The Crossing, Birmingham

25 – Rock City, Nottingham

27 – NUSU, Newcastle

28 – SW3, Glasgow

29 – Empire, Belfast

30 – Button Factory, Dublin, Ireland

October

3 – Tramshed, Cardiff

4 – 1865, Southampton

5 – The Phoenix, Exeter

7 – Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

8 – Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

9 – Trabendo, Paris, France

11 – Bumann & Sohn, Cologne, Germany

12 – Molotow Skybar, Hamburg, Germany

15 – Plan B, Malmo, Sweden

16 – Hus 7, Stockholm, Sweden

18 – Berghain Kantine, Berlin, Germany

19 – Underdogs, Prague, Czech Republic

21 – Heppel & Ettlich, Munich, Germany

23 – Bogen F, Zurich, Switzerland

24 – Bad Bonn, Dundingen, Switzerland

25 – Magnolia, Milan, Italy

26 – Locomotiv, Bologna, Italy

28 – Upload, Barcelona, Spain

29 – Independence. Madrid, Spain

30 – Mastercar, Vigo, Spain