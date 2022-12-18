Squid announce long-awaited London headline show

Squid have announced a new date for their long-awaited London headline show at Scala – find full details below.

The headline show at the Kings Cross venue was first announced in October 2019 and would have been the band’s first headline show in London on its original planned date of April 2, 2020.

Since then, the pandemic has meant the show has been rescheduled a host of times, with Squid releasing debut album ‘Bright Green Field’, playing a socially distanced UK tour of new music, headlined Somerset House and more.

Now, on February 9, 2023, nearly three years after its original date, Squid will make it to Scala for the headline show.

“Our original show at Scala was meant to be our first London headline,” the band said, “so it means a lot to be able to make it happen.”

Find full details below and get ticket information here.

Earlier this year, Squid headed out on a 10-date run of North American tour dates, marking their second slate of shows on US soil since the release of their debut album.

‘Bright Green Field’ landed back in May via Warp. It featured the singles ‘Narrator’, ‘Paddling’ and ‘Pamphlets’, and was celebrated with the launch of Squid’s very own beer (in collaboration with Gan Yam Brew Co).

NME gave ‘Bright Green Field’ a five-star review upon its release, writing: “From their very earliest material it was clear to tell that Squid would only be able to truly fulfil their potential when given the canvas of an album, on which to tell a story that ebbs and flows at a pace and route that they dictate.

“On ‘Bright Green Field’, in all of its weird, frantic and fantastic glory, they’ve gone above and beyond.”

The record also made NME’s list of the best debut albums, EPs, mixtapes of 2021, and the half-yearly list of the best albums overall.