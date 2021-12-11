Squid announce North American tour dates for 2022

Squid have announced a 10-date run of North American tour dates, marking their second slate of shows on US soil since the release of their recent debut album, ‘Bright Green Field’.

The stint will kick off on Tuesday March 8 at Seattle venue The Crocodile, before the band make their Canadian debut the following night. That gig will go down at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, with further Canadian dates pinned for Toronto and Montreal.

Elsewhere on the tour, Squid will hit stages in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, New York, Brooklyn and Boston. Tickets for all 10 of the shows are available via the band’s website.

‘Bright Green Field’ landed back in May via Warp. It featured the singles ‘Narrator’, ‘Paddling’ and ‘Pamphlets’, and was celebrated with the launch of Squid’s very own beer (in collaboration with Gan Yam Brew Co). The band followed it up last month with a cover of Bill Callahan’s 2011 track ‘America!’

NME gave ‘Bright Green Field’ a five-star review, with writer Will Richards saying: “From their very earliest material it was clear to tell that Squid would only be able to truly fulfil their potential when given the canvas of an album, on which to tell a story that ebbs and flows at a pace and route that they dictate. On ‘Bright Green Field’, in all of its weird, frantic and fantastic glory, they’ve gone above and beyond.”

The record also made NME’s list of the best debut albums, EPs, mixtapes of 2021, and the half-yearly list of the best albums overall.

Squid’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

MARCH

Tuesday 8 – Seattle, The Crocodile

Wednesday 9 – Vancouver, Rickshaw Theatre

Saturday 12 – San Francisco, August Hall

Sunday 13 – Los Angeles, Regent Theater

Wednesday 16 – Chicago, Vic Theatre

Thursday 17 – Detroit, El Club

Friday 18 – Toronto, Horseshoe Tavern

Saturday 19 – Montreal, Bar Le Ritz

Monday 21 – Washington, Black Cat

Tuesday 22 – New York, Bowery Ballroom

Wednesday 23 – Brooklyn, Music Hall Of Williamsburg

Friday 25 – Boston, Brighton Music Hall