You and your lockdown surroundings could feature in Squid's next visuals

Patrick Clarke
Squid
Squid CREDIT: Machine Operated/Press

Fast-rising indie outfit Squid are seeking fan submissions for the forthcoming music video to their most recent single ‘Sludge’.

They released the exhilarating single last month, which also marked their first for legendary indie label Warp, with whom they signed late last year.

With the UK currently on lockdown due to the spread of Covid-19, the band have now appealed to their fans to help with the track’s video.

In a post on their website, Squid explain that they’re after 360º videos of fans’ ‘isolation stations’, which was inspired by a video  set to their music made by Iranian visual artist Ali Amiri.

“When we wrote ‘Sludge’ we had no idea that these isolated times would ever present themselves,” the band Now we find ourselves physically distant from another but connected in our work and play through the technologies that we’re now so grateful to have.

“We were amazed when we saw that visual artist Ali Amiri had uploaded a clip in isolation from Tehran, scanning his surroundings to our music. We’re now working with Ali and Warp and asking our fans to submit a 360º video of wherever they’re locking down, which we can make a music video out of!  As our shows are cancelled and loads of our plans have been put to bed for now, we want to bring people together in this way instead, by sharing an insight into everyone’s isolation stations.”

The band are requesting that videos be filmed portrait and last around 30 seconds, and have encouraged fans to get creative with their surroundings. You can find full details of how to submit yours on Squid’s website.

Last year, the band dropped their four-song ‘Town Centre’ EP. In a four-star reviewNME said: “With this depth of storytelling existing alongside a successful encapsulation of the band’s brilliant, lauded live show, ‘Town Centre’ pushes Squid forwards with yet more evidence of what a fascinating young band they are.”

