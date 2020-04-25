“When we wrote ‘Sludge’ we had no idea that these isolated times would ever present themselves,” the band Now we find ourselves physically distant from another but connected in our work and play through the technologies that we’re now so grateful to have.

“We were amazed when we saw that visual artist Ali Amiri had uploaded a clip in isolation from Tehran, scanning his surroundings to our music. We’re now working with Ali and Warp and asking our fans to submit a 360º video of wherever they’re locking down, which we can make a music video out of! As our shows are cancelled and loads of our plans have been put to bed for now, we want to bring people together in this way instead, by sharing an insight into everyone’s isolation stations.”