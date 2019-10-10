Squid announce biggest UK headline show to date

It follows the news that the band's UK tour this month has now sold out

Squid have announced their biggest ever UK headline show.

The Brighton five-piece, who released their ‘Town Centre’ EP last month, are set to embark on their latest tour with a slot at Glasgow’s Tenement Trail festival this Saturday (October 12). The band have confirmed that all of their October UK headline tour dates, which begin on October 21 in Liverpool, have now sold out.

Squid have now confirmed details of their biggest gig to date. The five-piece are set to play at London’s SCALA on April 2, 2020. Tickets for the landmark gig will go on sale tomorrow (October 11) at 10am.

You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

OCTOBER

12 – Tenement Trail, Glasgow

12 – Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester

19 – Future Days, Birmingham

19 – Simple Things, Bristol

20 – Swn Festival, Cardiff

21 – The Shipping Forecast, Liverpool – SOLD OUT

22 – Yes, Manchester – SOLD OUT

23 – The Picture House, Sheffield – SOLD OUT

24 – Elsehwere, Margate – SOLD OUT

25 – London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 – Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells – SOLD OUT

NOVEMBER

1 – Pitchfork Paris, Paris, France

2 – Soy Festival, Nantes

6 – Village Underground, London, UK with Warmduscher – SOLD OUT

7 – Roundhouse, London, UK with Metronomy

8 – Sonic City, Belgium

9 – Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender, Benidorm, Spain

10 – Sonic City, Kortrijk, Belgium

11 – 02 Academy Leeds, Leeds with Metronomy

13 – SWG3, Glasgow with Metronomy

16 – 02 Institute, Birmingham with Metronomy

APRIL

2 – Scala, London

Squid were recently tipped by NME writers as future festival headliners — check out the full feature on the new bands and artists who owned 2019 festival season here.