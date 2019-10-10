Squid announce biggest UK headline show to date
It follows the news that the band's UK tour this month has now sold out
Squid have announced their biggest ever UK headline show.
The Brighton five-piece, who released their ‘Town Centre’ EP last month, are set to embark on their latest tour with a slot at Glasgow’s Tenement Trail festival this Saturday (October 12). The band have confirmed that all of their October UK headline tour dates, which begin on October 21 in Liverpool, have now sold out.
Squid have now confirmed details of their biggest gig to date. The five-piece are set to play at London’s SCALA on April 2, 2020. Tickets for the landmark gig will go on sale tomorrow (October 11) at 10am.
You can see the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
OCTOBER
12 – Tenement Trail, Glasgow
12 – Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester
19 – Future Days, Birmingham
19 – Simple Things, Bristol
20 – Swn Festival, Cardiff
21 – The Shipping Forecast, Liverpool – SOLD OUT
22 – Yes, Manchester – SOLD OUT
23 – The Picture House, Sheffield – SOLD OUT
24 – Elsehwere, Margate – SOLD OUT
25 – London Calling, Amsterdam, Netherlands
27 – Tunbridge Wells Forum, Tunbridge Wells – SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER
1 – Pitchfork Paris, Paris, France
2 – Soy Festival, Nantes
6 – Village Underground, London, UK with Warmduscher – SOLD OUT
7 – Roundhouse, London, UK with Metronomy
8 – Sonic City, Belgium
9 – Primavera 20th Anniversary Weekender, Benidorm, Spain
10 – Sonic City, Kortrijk, Belgium
11 – 02 Academy Leeds, Leeds with Metronomy
13 – SWG3, Glasgow with Metronomy
16 – 02 Institute, Birmingham with Metronomy
APRIL
2 – Scala, London
Squid were recently tipped by NME writers as future festival headliners — check out the full feature on the new bands and artists who owned 2019 festival season here.