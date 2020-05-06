Squid collect fans’ lockdown experiences in new ‘Sludge’ video

Squid have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Sludge’ – watch it below.

The new clip is made up of submissions from fans, who responded to a recent call from the band to share their “isolation station” and take a 360 degree video of their environment in lockdown.

‘Sludge’ is Squid’s first new release since signing to Warp. Speaking of the new video, the band said: “After looking through all the videos it was really interesting to see how spatially different everyone’s situation is but how they’re all tied together through the same feeling of isolation.

“Some videos were claustrophobic, others showed deserted cityscapes and some even featured other people but they all had a lingering feeling of loneliness and uncertainty.” Watch the ‘Sludge’ video below.

‘Sludge’ follows Squid’s ‘Town Centre’ EP, which came out last year via Speedy Wunderground.

In a four-star review of ‘Town Centre’, NME wrote: “The Brighton five-piece prove themselves one of the most exciting bands of 2019 with this fascinating record of left-field post-punk and masterful storytelling.

“With this depth of storytelling existing alongside a successful encapsulation of the band’s brilliant, lauded live show, ‘Town Centre’ pushes Squid forwards with yet more evidence of what a fascinating young band they are.

“When they allow themselves the space to explore this weirdness fully on a debut album, the results could well be stunning.”