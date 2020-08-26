Squid launch record label Ink with guitarist Anton Pearson’s new EP

Squid have launched their own record label called Ink, with its first release being a new EP from the band’s guitarist Anton Pearson.

The Brighton five-piece announced the news on Twitter earlier today (August 26), explaining that the label will serve as “a hub for our solo music and collabs that exist outside of the linear Squid time-line!!”

Accompanying the announcement was Pearson’s five-track EP ‘It’s Time For Us All To Leave Now’, which is made up of “nature-influenced drone music.”

It’s comprised of the songs ‘Coal’, ‘Contact Desk’, ‘A47DM’, ‘In A Box’ and ’12×12′. You can listen to it in full via Bandcamp below.

https://t.co/u0Hv1IIy2n Hey you lot. Introducing our new label… INK! INK will be a hub for our solo music and collabs that exist outside of the linear Squid time-line!! The first release is an EP of nature-influenced drone music by Squids guitarist Anton. Enjoy. — Squid (@squidbanduk) August 26, 2020

<a href="http://inklabel.bandcamp.com/album/its-time-for-us-all-to-leave-now-2">it’s time for us all to leave now by Anton Pearson</a>

This comes after Squid recently announced a UK and Ireland headline tour for 2021, which will see the band play their biggest headline show to date at London’s Printworks. Kicking off at The Crossing in Birmingham on March 19, the stint will conclude with a gig at Nottingham’s Rock City on May 21.

You can see the dates of Squid’s 2021 headline tour below:

March

19 – The Crossing, Birmingham

21 – Button Factory, Dublin

22 – Empire, Belfast

24 – SWG, Glasgow

25 – NUSU Basement, Newcastle

26 – Albert Hall, Manchester

28 – Tramshed, Cardiff

29 – Marble Factory, Bristol

30 – The Phoenix, Exeter

31 – 1865, Southampton

April

6 – Concorde 2, Brighton

8 – Printworks, London

Meanwhile, Squid have released covers of Robert Wyatt’ ‘Pigs(In There)’ and Steve Reich’s ‘Clapping Music’ via Bandcamp, with all proceeds being donated to the East Bristol Food Bank. You can find more here.

“We’ve all been affected by COVID in some way, but for people who were already struggling, the pandemic has increased the likelihood of lasting difficulties that will continue after lockdown comes to an end,” the band said in a statement.