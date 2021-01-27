Squid, Pillow Queens and more announced for SXSW’s virtual 2021 event

SXSW organisers have announced the first wave of showcasing artists for its virtual 2021 event, SXSW Online, which will run between March 16-20.

Indigo Sparke, A Place to Bury Strangers, Holy Fuck, Grrrl Gang, Squid, Pillow Queens, Darkoo and NME 100 2021 artist NAYANA IZ are among the artists included on the first artist announcement. See the full lineup here.

Organisers had previously announced that speakers for the virtual iteration of the festival this year will include a keynote address from Willie Nelson along with talks by Queen Latifah, The Chainsmokers, Taraji P. Henson and more.

Advertisement

In addition, SXSW’s 28th film festival will run as part of the SXSW Online program. Films set to be screened include the world premiere of Demi Lovato documentary Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil. Other highlights include Hysterical, Confronting a Serial Killer, The Hunt for Planet B, Jakob’s Wife, Luchadoras, Recovery and Violet.

SXSW organisers announced back in September of last year that their 2021 event – normally held in Austin, Texas – would be going online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their 2020 event was one of the first major music festivals worldwide to be cancelled due to the pandemic, marking the first time it had been cancelled in 34 years.

Passholders to SXSW Online will receive access to performances, available to stream via web, mobile and the SXSW Online Connected TV app. Passholders also get access to conference keynotes, speakers, workshops and mentoring sessions, comedy and more.

More information and registration access for this year’s SXSW Online is available here via the festival’s website. Registration is currently $249 USD (£181) and will go up to $399 USD (£290) in March.