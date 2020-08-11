Squid release ‘Natural Resources’ covers in aid of Bristol food bank

Squid have released two new covers via Bandcamp in aid of a Bristol food bank.

The Brighton five-piece, who shared the singles ‘Sludge’ and ‘Broadcaster’ earlier this year, have posted their Dan Carey-produced renditions of Robert Wyatt’s ‘Pigs (In There)’ and Steve Reich’s ‘Clapping Music’ under the title ‘Natural Resources’.

The latter cover version was first recorded as part of a special session for NME last year, while the former was performed at End Of The Road Festival 2019.

Speaking on the new releases, Squid said: “We’ve all been affected by COVID in some way, but for people who were already struggling, the pandemic has increased the likelihood of lasting difficulties that will continue after lockdown comes to an end.

“All of the proceeds from this release will be given to the East Bristol Food Bank who are offering vital support in the local area, covering the whole city across 5 outlets. For more information go to www.eastbristol.foodbank.org.uk.”

You can purchase ‘Natural Resources’ for £1.49 here.

Squid had been due to embark on a UK tour this spring, but all of the scheduled dates were cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The group released their four-song ‘Town Centre’ EP last September. In a four-star review, NME said: “With this depth of storytelling existing alongside a successful encapsulation of the band’s brilliant, lauded live show, ‘Town Centre’ pushes Squid forwards with yet more evidence of what a fascinating young band they are.”