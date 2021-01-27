Squid say their forthcoming album is “really fucking weird”

Squid have shared some insight into the making of their debut album, describing the finished product as “really fucking weird”.

In an interview with DIY, Squid’s Ollie Judge said the album, written last year and produced by previous collaborator Dan Carey, runs the risk of alienating some people.

At one point, he recalls “a ring of amps all facing the ceiling” playing different sounds, with a microphone swinging around them. Elsewhere, a medieval wind instrument known as a rackett is featured.

“Maybe not consciously, but we have ended up making a really fucking weird record,” he told DIY. “My mum said it’s ‘a grower’, which I didn’t initially know how to take, but it’s grown on her now…”

Squid’s forthcoming album, which currently has neither a title nor a release date, will mostly comprise unreleased material, Judge said. Most of it hasn’t been played live either, which could have influenced the record’s creation.

“We didn’t have the live aspect, so thinking about how different all of the tracks might have sounded if we’d have played them live is quite a strange thought,” he said.

“I think it would be a completely different record. Maybe it’s more bleak than it would have been…”

Squid released their latest EP, ‘Town Centre’, in 2019 through Speedy Wunderground. Following that, the band released a handful of singles throughout 2020. NME gave ‘Town Centre’ a four-star review upon its release, praising it as a “fascinating record of left-field post-punk and masterful storytelling”.

Today (January 27), Squid were announced as one of the performers in SXSW’s artist showcase, which will be held digitally in 2021. Acts being featured alongside Squid include Indigo Sparke, A Place to Bury Strangers, Holy Fuck, Grrrl Gang and Pillow Queens.