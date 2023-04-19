Squid share new single ‘Undergrowth’ and announce 2024 North American tour

Squid have announced a 2024 North American tour and have shared ‘Undergrowth’, the second single from their forthcoming album ‘O Monolith’.

Following on the launch single ‘Swing (In A Dream)‘, latest track ‘Undergrowth’ was inspired by an episode of Twin Peaks.

“I really got into animism, the idea that spirits can live in inanimate objects,” shared drummer and singer Oille Judge. “I was watching Twin Peaks, and there was the episode where Josie Packard’s spirit goes into a chest of drawers.”

He continued: “So ‘Undergrowth’ was written from the perspective of me being reincarnated as a bedside table in the afterlife, and how the thought of being reincarnated as an inanimate object would be dreadful. ‘This isn’t what I wanted/ So many options to be disappointed’.

“Even though I’m in no way religious I don’t think anyone who isn’t religious is confident enough to not have had the fleeting thought of ‘Fuck, what if there is an afterlife? What if I’m going to Hell?’” he added.

Along with the new single, the band have also released a companion video game reminiscent of Super Mario Bros and Space Invaders where you play as a wooden cabinet, collecting coins and shooting aliens.

‘O Monolith’ is set for release on June 9 via WARP Records. Speaking to NME about the sound of the new record earlier this year, Judge explained that “it’s quite proggy – for better or worse” as they enter their “Daft Punk era”.

“We’re leaning a lot more into experimental song structures,” he said. “When I was having a really hard time writing lyrics and the album, I saw this tweet from Missy Elliot saying ‘Don’t make a second album that sounds like your first – just go fucking nuts’. It’s definitely harder to play live.”

Squid are set to kick off UK their tour next month in Wrexham before making their way through the UK and Europe until the end of October. Visit here for tickets and information.

The newly-announced North American leg will then begin in February 2024 and run till March. Check out the tour dates below and visit here for tickets.

Squid’s 2024 US tour dates are:

February 2024

2 – Austin, TX, The Parish

3 – Dallas, TX, Dada

5 – Nashville, TN, Basement East

6 – Atlanta, GA, Terminal West

8 – Washington, DC, 9:30 Club

9 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

14 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

15 – Montreal, QC, SAT

16 – Toronto, ON, Phoenix Concert Theatre

18 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

19 – Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

23 – Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

24 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

25 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile

27 – San Francisco, CA, Regency Ballroom

29 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

MARCH 2024

1 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

‘O Monolith’ follows acclaimed 2021 debut album ‘Bright Green Field’ – declared “a dazzling debut of wild experimentation” in a five-star NME review.