Squid to play work-in-progress new music on socially distanced UK tour

Squid have announced details of a new socially distanced UK tour, which will see them play work-in-progress new music.

It comes as the Bristol-based band prepare to release their debut album ‘Bright Green Field’ via Warp next month.

The new ‘Fieldworks’ tour will take place after the release of the album but prior to their previously-announced full autumn tour, and see them play two shows back-to-back in a number of the cities on the run.

Advertisement

Discussing the idea behind the tour, the band said: “With all this time rooted in one place we’ve been hard at work writing new music together. We thought that this little tour of places, off the beaten track, would be a great opportunity to show you all some new tunes and some REALLY new tunes.

“We can’t wait to play some places that aren’t on the traditional touring circuit and see all your faces.”

See Squid’s ‘Fieldworks’ UK tour dates below. Tickets go on sale here on April 28, while fans can access a presale for tickets by pre-ordering ‘Bright Green Field’ from the band’s webstore.

MAY 2021

19 – Falmouth, The Cornish Bank

20 – Totnes, May St Mary’s

22 – Bristol, The Cube*

26 – Chippenham, Old Road Tavern*

28 – Hull, The Adelphi*

JUNE 2021

1 – Sheffield, Leadmill

2 – Manchester, Stoller Hall*

5 – London, Silver Building*

7 – Norwich, The Halls

9 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

12 – Margate, Cliftonville Community Hall*

*two shows back-to-back

Advertisement

Squid’s full UK and European tour later this year will begin in Brighton in early September with a show at Concorde 2. The tour will run until the end of October, with a London date set for Printworks on September 23.