St. Vincent adds new dates to 2022 ‘Daddy’s Home’ UK tour

St. Vincent has added new dates to her upcoming UK tour behind acclaimed sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home’ – see the full schedule below and get your tickets here.

Annie Clark will be hitting the road this summer flanked by The Down And Out Downtown Band, with dates based around a handful of festival performances, including a slow at Glastonbury.

Among the existing dates, St. Vincent will now play extra shows in Oxford (June 22), Manchester (25) and Bexhill (30), with tickets for the new shows going on sale from 10am BST on Thursday (April 14).

Advertisement

See a full updated list of St. Vincent’s UK and European live shows for summer 2021 below, and buy tickets here.

JUNE 2022

22 – Oxford, O2 Academy (new date)

22-26 – Glastonbury Festival

25 – Manchester, Academy (new date)

26 – Dublin, Fairview Park

28 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

29 – London Eventim Apollo

30 – Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion (new date)

JULY 2022

2 – Denmark, Roskilde Festival

3 – Netherlands, Down The Rabbit Hole Festival

5 – Paris, Days Off Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival

Speaking to NME last year about what to expect from the shows, Clark said: “Honestly, the reason people go to see live shows is the same reason why people go to church. It’s to be taken some place else for an hour and a half.”

She added: “In not being on the road for a long time, I’ve definitely realised that there is absolutely no substitute for the communion, the mystery, the high stakes, the feeling that anything could happen and that connection. You can’t beat it.”