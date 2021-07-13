St. Vincent announces ‘Down And Out Downtown’ livestream concert

St. Vincent has announced her first-ever livestream concert, ‘Down And Out Downtown’ – see more details below.

In support of her acclaimed sixth album ‘Daddy’s Home‘, the singer (real name Annie Clark) will perform songs from the record, as well as new arrangements of hits and deep cuts from her back catalogue, in a special virtual gig.

A synopsis for the show reads: “‘Down And Out Downtown’ is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, ‘Down And Out Downtown’ brings the 70s-inspired sensibilities of ‘Daddy’s Home’ to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.”

The gig will see Clark perform alongside her Down And Out Downtown Band, comprised of Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

Join me for Down and Out Downtown the concert event August 4th & 5th! I've got a killer band and we're playing cuts from my albums like you've never heard before. Tickets on sale now globally: https://t.co/fTo2qvMmsz Brought to you by @momenthouse & @zaikoio. pic.twitter.com/IMMFAJ7PqY — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) July 13, 2021

Airing via digital live platform Moment House on August 4 and August 5 (depending on territory), you can find out more information and buy tickets here.

You can see the dates and times for the livestream by territory below:

North & South America

August 4, 6pm PDT

Australia & New Zealand

August 5, 7pm AEST

Asia

August 5, 8pm JST

Europe, UK & Africa

August 5, 6pm BST

Earlier this month, St. Vincent announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022.

Alongside previously announced festival appearances at Mad Cool in Madrid and NOS Alive in Lisbon, she will now be hitting the continent for a run of her own shows next June – including her biggest UK headline show to date at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

Speaking to NME about the upcoming tour, St. Vincent said: “Honestly, the reason people go to see live shows is the same reason why people go to church. It’s to be taken some place else for an hour and a half.”

She continued: “In not being on the road for a long time, I’ve definitely realised that there is absolutely no substitute for the communion, the mystery, the high stakes, the feeling that anything could happen and that connection. You can’t beat it.”