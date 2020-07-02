St Vincent announces new music and storytelling production on Audible

St Vincent will take part in a forthcoming instalment of Audible’s Words and Music listening series, exploring the artist’s creative journey and vision. The new chapter will launch in the coming months on Audible.

In the new instalment, titled ‘St. Vincent: Words & Music’, the singer – real name Annie Clark – will walk through her influences and lyrics, tracking the “discovery of her authentic self” in the process.

“Life is strange and full of uncertainty, right now,” Clark said in a statement.

“But music is a constant. Music transcends the chaos. It’s always been there for me when I’ve needed it—whether in times of fear, heartbreak, anger, joy.

“So I’m thrilled to be working with Audible to share my story and my music, especially at a time when music is such a crucial part of coping and getting through these unprecedented days.”

Similar audio productions will be released for Alanis Morrisette and US singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson.

St Vincent hosted a similar interview and performance series earlier this year, Shower Sessions, which was a partnership with insurance company Progressive.

Last month, St Vincent hosted a discussion with political organiser Jessica Byrd in light of the global Black Lives Matter protests. The conversations touched on topics of defunding the police, institutional racism and current issues within the music industry.

St Vincent’s last album, ‘Masseduction’, was released in 2017. Upon its release, NME gave the record four stars, calling it “another gift from fame’s fickle filly, a clutch of tales about power, lust and spectacle”.