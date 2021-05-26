St. Vincent announces US tour dates for 2021

St. Vincent has announced a new set of US tour dates for the autumn.

The artist, AKA Annie Clark, will tour in support of her recently released sixth studio album ‘Daddy’s Home’.

St. Vincent will kick off the tour on September 3 in Portland, ME, with the tour expanding into October and featuring stops in Denver, LA and Philadelphia. It’ll conclude with a date at The Fillmore in Detroit, MI on October 20, with support at the shows coming from Spoon and Mereba.

You can see St. Vincent’s forthcoming US tour dates below.

September

3 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

4 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

7 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

8 – Stage AE Indoor – Pittsburgh, PA

10 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

14 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

16 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

22 – Vina Robles – Paso Robles, CA

23 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA

24 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

October

5 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

7 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

8 – Pageant – St. Louis, MO

9 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

11 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

14 – Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

20 – Fillmore – Detroit, MI

Tickets for St. Vincent’s new US tour will go on sale on June 3 at 10am local time, though the Hollywood Bowl gig will go on sale on June 1 at 10am PT.

St. Vincent will also headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021 in September, topping the bill alongside Phoebe Bridgers and Erykah Badu.