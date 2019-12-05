The Nowhere Inn, a film by St. Vincent and Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, has been announced as one of the 118 films that will premiere at Sundance 2020.

The film, which is co-written, produced, and stars the two musicians, was first announced earlier this year after the pair joined forces on a series of mock interview segments promoting St. Vincent’s latest album, ‘MASSEDUCTION‘.

The Nowhere Inn follows St. Vincent’s Annie Clark as she attempts to make a behind-the-scenes documentary with the intention to “both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona.”

When Clark brings on Brownstein to direct, “notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre,” according to a synopsis.

See the full lineup for Sundance 2020 here.

The pair recently worked together on Sleater-Kinney’s newest album, ‘The Center Won’t Hold’, which was produced by Clark.

In a 4-star review, NME‘s EL Hunt said of the album: “Craving connections in a world that can seem desperately lonely, the band’s ninth record veers into chaos, reflecting the time in which it was made.”

Meanwhile, St. Vincent has opened her own champagne bar in London.

The champagne house Veuve Clicquot opened a new champagne house called Souvenir in Covent Garden on November 22, but “transformed into the creative vision” of St. Vincent, AKA Annie Clark.