Watch St. Vincent cover Joni Mitchell’s ‘Coyote’ in surprise appearance at Texas festival

Annie Clark stops by Trans-Pecos Festival again

St. Vincent made a surprise appearance at Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love to cover ‘Coyote’ by Joni Mitchell last week.

As BrooklynVegan reports, Annie Clark dropped by the Marfa, Texas festival – as she’s done several times in the past – to join Houston musician Robert Ellis during his tribute to the late Boyd Elder. The West Texas multimedia artist, who created album art most notably for the Eagles and kept company with Mitchell, died last year.

Clark’s surprise appearance at Trans-Pecos on Friday (September 27) follows previous appearances in 2017 (when she performed with Fiona Apple) and 2015 (when she drummed for Jenny Lewis). She also performed at the festival last year.

Watch Clark – armed with a lyric sheet – sing the ‘Hejira’ opening track in the videos below:

This isn’t the first time Clark has covered Mitchell. Last year, she sang ‘Court And Spark’ at an intimate concert in London.

Clark’s last album was 2018’s ‘MassEducation’, a stripped-down version of her 2017 album ‘Masseduction’. Lately, she’s lent her musical prowess to projects by her peers: She worked on ‘Cruel Summer’, a song from Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’, and produced Sleater-Kinney’s latest album ‘The Center Won’t Hold’. She also appeared with her ‘Masseduction’ producer Jack Antonoff in a music video for ‘Half Love’, a song from his Red Hearse project.