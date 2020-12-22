Watch St. Vincent cover The Beatles’ ‘Martha My Dear’

St. Vincent covered The Beatles’ ‘Martha My Dear’ during her guest appearance on the virtual Ally Coalition Annual Talent Show last night (December 21) – check out her performance below.

Streamed online yesterday for free from Jack Antonoff’s Twitch channel to raise money for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in the US, the 7th Annual Talent Show also included performances by the likes of Hayley Williams, Lana Del Rey and Sleater-Kinney.

For her virtual Talent Show performance, St. Vincent played a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Martha My Dear’. The track originally featured on the legendary band’s ‘White Album’ in 1968.

You can watch St. Vincent performing ‘Martha My Dear’ below.

Reminder to tune in tonight for the @allycoalition's 7th annual talent show in support of LGBTQ Youth. The free livestream event will take place at 9pm EST exclusively on @Twitch. RSVP on @jackantonoff's channel here: https://t.co/INkKHfifvk pic.twitter.com/kAlj0o2a0i — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) December 21, 2020

You can find out more about The Ally Coalition and its annual Talent Show by heading here.

Last week St. Vincent gave an update on her next studio album, revealing that the new record is “locked and loaded for 2021”.

The artist’s (AKA Annie Clark) last studio album, ‘Masseduction’, was released in October 2017, and Clark told Mojo magazine that her next record sounds like “the colour palette of the world of Taxi Driver” and “Gena Rowlands in a Cassavetes film”.

That update on the progress of her new material comes after Jack Antonoff (who produced ‘Masseduction’) revealed that he’d been “messing around” in the studio with Clark earlier this year.