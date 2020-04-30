St Vincent hosts new interview and performance series ‘Shower Sessions’

St Vincent has begun hosting a new interview and live performing series titled ‘Shower Sessions’.

Launched on April 28 in partnership with Progressive Insurance, the series features the singer in a bathroom along with a handful of other musicians. In each episode, they discuss “about stuff” in addition to performing a track within the echoing halls of the bathroom.

“What’s the weirdest you’ve ever done in the shower? For me, it’s hosting a podcast,” she said in the series trailer.

The lineup of guests was curated by St Vincent and features emerging artists Kassi Ashton, Loote, Donna Missal, Duckwrth, Banners and Amber Mark.

Watch an episode of ‘Shower Sessions’ featuring Amber Mark below:

‘Shower Sessions’ is available to watch on Progressive’s YouTube channel and newly-launched streaming platform Quibi. The audio is available to listen to on streaming and podcast services.

St Vincent’s last album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’, was released in 2017. The record was given a four-star review by NME, which said it is “the result, another gift from fame’s fickle filly, a clutch of tales about power, lust and spectacle”.

In March, it was revealed that she and ‘MASSEDUCTION’ producer Jack Antonoff were back in the studio, but they were just “messing around” at the moment.