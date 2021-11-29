St. Vincent, Iggy Pop and Grimes feature in 2022 Pirelli calendar

St. Vincent, Iggy Pop and Grimes are among a host of artists who have been featured in the 2022 Pirelli calendar.

The collection, which was shot by Bryan Adams, also features images of Cher, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Rita Ora, Bohan Phoenix, Kali Uchis and Saweetie and Adams himself.

On the calendar set, according to a press release, “the musicians relive moments of life on tour, from the tension before a performance, to the breaks between rehearsals and concerts, through to the long journeys from one city to the next and the solitude of hotel rooms”.

It was unveiled at a presentation tonight (November 29), which you can watch below.

“It would be very, very hard to encapsulate everything that happens on the road in a couple of days,” explained Adams.

“So what I tried to do was to represent some of the aspects of it… for example, musicians never really see the front of the building, they see the back of the building, we see the stage door, we see the backstage area, we see the basement of a building… you go from the stage door to the car door to the hotel door to the train door to the bus door, so it’s a bunch of doors, but it’s always about travelling…”

Last week, Adams arrived in Italy for the unveiling of the 2022 calendar but tested positive for for COVID-19 upon his arrival.

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,’’ he wrote on Instagram. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

It comes after he tested positive for the virus ahead of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 30, where he was set to join H.E.R. to perform “It’s Only Love” in honor of the newly inducted Tina Turner (with whom Adams duetted on the 1985 hit), but he pulled out as a result.

A representative for Adams said at the time that he was “fully vaccinated and has no symptoms at all”.

Last month, Adams announced a UK tour in support of his forthcoming 15th album, ‘So Happy It Hurts’, which is due for release in March. The run will kick off next May, with a total of 20 shows on the itinerary.