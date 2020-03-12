St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff are back in the studio together, according to Antonoff.

The pair worked together on the St. Vincent album ‘Masseduction’ back in 2017, with the title track from the LP going on to win Best Rock Song at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

A new interview with Antonoff published by The New York Times this week describes how Annie Clark, AKA St. Vincent, entered the studio mid-way through their conversation.

Advertisement

After Antonoff jokingly tells Clark “don’t say anything that will get you cancelled,” the piece then reveals that the two were meeting up that day to take part in a “more casual session” in the studio.

“We’re just messing around,” Antonoff says in the piece about his current work with Clark. “Annie’s one of those people who, anytime there’s a chance, it’s like, ‘Let’s just see if there’s anything to mess around with…’”

Last summer, St. Vincent starred in the video for ‘Half Love’, a track released by Antonoff’s side project Red Hearse.

Starring the members of the group and St. Vincent, the clip follows the latter as she wanders around a deserted and eerie shopping complex.