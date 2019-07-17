Watch St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff star in Red Hearse’s eerie new video for ‘Half Love’

Antonoff's latest music project will release their debut album later this year

St. Vincent stars alongside Jack Antonoff in the new video for ‘Half Love’, the latest single from the latter’s latest band Red Hearse – watch the eerie clip below.

Red Hearse, who are comprised of Antonoff, singer-songwriter Sam Dew and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Sounwave, debuted their first two tracks late last month. The group’s forthcoming self-titled debut album is entirely performed, produced and written by the three members, and is expected to be released later this summer.

Following the release of ‘Red Hearse’ and ‘Honey’, Red Hearse have now dropped ‘Half Love’ and its accompanying Grant Singer-directed video. Starring the members of the group and St. Vincent, the camera follows the latter throughout much of the clip as she wanders around a deserted and eerie shopping complex.

You can watch Red Hearse’s video for ‘Half Love’ below.

St. Vincent tweeted her appreciation of both the video and the Red Hearse project in a tweet earlier this evening (July 17), which you can see below.

Red Hearse’s debut record is described in a press release as being “deeply influenced by the members’ hometowns of New Jersey, Chicago and Los Angeles”. A release date for the album has yet to be announced.

St. Vincent’s production on Sleater-Kinney’s forthcoming new album ‘The Center Wont Hold’, meanwhile, was recently previewed with the release of the title track and another single, ‘The Future is Here’.