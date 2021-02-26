St. Vincent has spoken about her upcoming album, which is believed to be called ‘Daddy’s Home’, in a new interview.

The musician confirmed that she had been working on a new record late last year and began teasing its release earlier this week.

Now, the star – whose real name is Annie Clark – has shared more about what to expect from the album. “I would say it’s the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973,” she told the new weekly newsletter The New Cue. “Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.

“In hindsight, I realised that the ‘Masseduction’ [album] and tour was so incredibly strict, whether it was the outfits I was wearing that literally constricted me, to the show being tight and the music being angular and rigid. When I wrapped that, I was like ‘oh, I just want things that are fluid and wiggly and I want this music to look like a Cassavetes film’.”

She added: “I wanted it to be warm tones and not really distorted, to tell these stories of flawed people being flawed and doing the best they can. Which is kind of what my life is.”

Asked what she had been listening to when she was writing ‘Daddy’s Home’, Clark replied: “I went back to these records that I probably listened to more in my life than at any other time, music made in New York from 1971-76, typically post-flower child, kick the hippie idealism out of it, America’s in a recession but pre-disco, the sort of gritty, raw, wiggly nihilistic part of that.

“It’s not a glamorous time, there’s a lot of dirt under the fingernails. It was really about feel and vibe but with song and stories.”

The musician also explained the idea behind the album, although did not confirm its reported title. “So the nuts and bolts of it is like, my dad got out of prison in 2019,” she said. “He’d been in for 10 years. My first song for it was a story about when I used to go visit him and I would sign crumpled-up Target receipts somebody had left in the visitation room. And, of course, it’s incredibly sad, but it’s also incredibly absurd so the whole family has found a way to laugh about it.”

Posters featuring Clark in a red suit and blonde bob started appearing on the street earlier this week, advertising the new record. “Warm Wurlitzers and wit, glistening guitars and grit, with sleaze and style for days,” the poster read. “Taking you from uptown to downtown with the artist who makes you expect the unexpected.”

‘Daddy’s Home’ will be Clark’s first studio album in four years, following on from ‘Masseduction’. The 2017 record was given a four-star review from NME upon its release, which described it as “another gift from fame’s fickle filly, a clutch of tales about power, lust and spectacle”.