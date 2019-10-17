St Vincent is opening her own champagne bar in London next month

Raise a glass to souvenir.

St Vincent has announced details of her own champagne bar, set to open in London next month.

The champagne house Veuve Clicquot will be opening a new champagne house called Souvenir in Covent Garden on November 22, but “transformed into the creative vision” of St Vincent, AKA Annie Clark.

Described as “part speakeasy, part sensory space”, the champagne house promises to “embrace all the celebration and pleasures of enjoying” and provide “a social antidote to the somewhat turbulent times we are living in”.

Souvenir will be opening at 6a Langley St in Covent Garden, London.

As well as producing Sleater-Kinney’s new album ‘The Centre Won’t Hold’, St Vincent is also gearing up to release another version of her acclaimed 2017 album ‘Masseduction‘ – by dropping a remix record curated by Nina Kravitz.

‘Nina Kraviz Presents Masseduction Rewired’ presents 21 tracks will arrive on December 13, and follows on from last year’s stripped-back piano version of the record, ‘Masseducation‘.

Speaking to NME last year about the plans for her next studio album, Clark said that she wanted her sound to be “just, really heavy. Go really hard.”

“I don’t know what the next thing is,” she continued. “I always have really rad ideas like, ‘Oh, it’s going to be Skinny Puppy meets Dillinger Escape Plan!’ But you just get in there and the music tells you what it wants to be.”