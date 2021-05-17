St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and Erykah Badu to headline Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers and Erykah Badu have been announced as the headliners of Pitchfork Music Festival 2021, which is the event’s 15th anniversary.

The festival, which runs from Friday, September 10 to Sunday, September 12 at Chicago’s Union Park, will also see performances by Big Thief, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus, Animal Collective, Kim Gordon, Thundercat, Yaeji, and Danny Brown.

Also on the lineup are the Fiery Furnaces, Waxahatchee, Cat Power, Jay Electronica, black midi, Ty Segall & Freedom Band, DJ Nate, Jamila Woods, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, and many more acts.

You can see the day splits in the below post:

Tickets are on sale now. Three-day passes are $195 and single-day passes are $90. The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, costs $385 for a three-day pass and $185 for a single-day pass.

Attendees can keep their passes for any new dates should the festival have to be postponed or rescheduled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Ticketholders can also request a refund – full details here.

Last year’s event was cancelled due to the ongoing health crisis. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Run The Jewels and The National were among some of the acts on the lineup who will not be playing this year’s event.

Other US festivals have set dates for 2021 in the hope that large-scale live music events can go ahead. Last week, Delaware’s Firefly Festival announced Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Lizzo and The Killers for its 2021 edition taking place this September.

Tennessee’s Bonnaroo is also set to return this year after numerous delays caused by the pandemic. Bonnaroo, which usually takes place annually in June, has been moved from its regular summer slot and will also take place this September.