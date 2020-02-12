St Vincent, Trent Reznor, Janelle Monáe added to SXSW 2020 speakers line-up

St Vincent, Trent Reznor, and Janelle Monáe are some of the new speakers confirmed for SXSW 2020.

Also added to the annual Texas music and visual arts conference are Ozzy Osbourne, Sleater-Kinney‘s Carrie Brownstein, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, Holly Herndon, Margo Price, Raekwon, and The Farewell writer-director Lulu Wang.

Brownstein will be in conversation with Annie Clark (St. Vincent) to discuss their forthcoming film The Nowhere Inn.

Advertisement

The comedy, which is co-written and produced by the two musicians, both of which also star, was first announced last year after the duo had worked on a series of mock interview segments promoting Clark’s latest album, ‘MASSEDUCTION’. The Nowhere Inn follows Clark as she attempts to make a behind-the-scenes documentary with the intention to “both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona.”

Meanwhile, Reznor, Ross, and writer Damon Lindelof will talk about their collaboration on the HBO series Watchmen. And documentary filmmaker Michael Moore will be in conversation with Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters.

Diplo, Kim Gordon and Nile Rodgers were previously announced to speak at the 2020 conference, which takes place in Austin, Texas from March 13-22. Check out the full roster for the festival here.