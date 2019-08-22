St Vincent has worked with Taylor Swift on a new song, ‘Cruel Summer’

Jack Antonoff is also credited with having worked on the song.

A new list of collaborators has been released for Taylor Swift’s upcoming new album, ‘Lover’, with one of the most notable being Annie Clark, AKA St Vincent.

Fans spotted an update on Apple Music and iTunes which revealed the list of artists Swift worked with on her latest, which is set for release tomorrow (August 23) via Republic.

St Vincent and Swift have worked together on the song ‘Cruel Summer’, on which producer Jack Antonoff also has a writing credit. You can see the full list of collaborators below:

Swift has already released ‘ME!’ from the album, her collaboration with Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, as well as ‘You Need To Calm Down’, ‘The Archer’ and ‘Lover’.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Swift has reportedly dropped the lyric “Hey kids, spelling is fun!” from ‘ME!’

The divisive lyric featured at the beginning of a bridge shared with Urie and saw Swift facing accusations that it was overly cheesy.

She previously said of it: “So the lyrics, that’s a tone decision that we made in the studio. We literally were like, okay, let’s say ‘Hey, kids! Spelling is fun’ because we want everyone to know that this song is not really serious because it’s not, like, a serious love song.” However, it now appears that the lyric has been officially removed from the Apple Music version of the song – but remains on Spotify and the Youtube video.

In a new interview, Swift said she plans to re-record her old songs, having lost the rights to much of her back catalogue to pop mogul Scooter Braun, the rep for stars including Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Carly Rae Jepsen.