Here are the stage times and support acts for The 1975 at Finsbury Park

The 1975 have shared the stage times and support acts for their forthcoming show at Finsbury park. Check it out below.

The band’s show at London’s Finsbury Park will mark their biggest UK headlining show to date. Taking place on Sunday, July 2, Matty Healy and co will play to a crowd of 40,000 plus.

After the gates open, the first two support acts will be NYC natives The Life at 12pm followed by Pretty Sick at 1pm. Next up would be Midwest emo royalty American Football taking the stage at 2pm. The 1975’s labelmates The Japanese House will start at 3:10pm before Jack Antonoff fronted Bleachers perform at 4:20pm.

The final support act will be Cigarettes After Sex at 5:35pm with The 1975 taking over with their headline set at 7:20pm. Check out the full stage times below.

12pm – The Life

1pm – Pretty Sick

2pm – American Football

3:10pm – The Japanese House

4:20pm – Bleachers

5:35pm – Cigarettes After Sex

7:20pm – The 1975

A press release promises a “monumental day” of “unbeatable live music” as the band bring the ‘At Their Very Best’ tour back to London.

“The band is bringing with them an array of acts with their own unique takes on pop and rock for an unsurpassable day of live music in N4, London,” the press release reads.

Back in 2020, the Manchester band were forced to scrap their original plans to headline Finsbury Park due to COVID-19.

Initially billed as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen”, The 1975 had been set to headline the one-day event on July 11. Support was going to be provided by the likes of Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pale Waves and Beabadoobee.

The band’s recent LP release was 2022’s ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “Combining the band’s slightly sidelined knack for writing huge, immediately memorable pop bangers with the more complex, neurotic lyrical voice of The 1975’s more recent releases, ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’ feels like the right next step after pushing experimental excess to its logical conclusion, and is comparatively lean with just eleven tracks to its name.”

“The 1975: At Their Very Best – the lofty, and slightly tongue-in-cheek title they’ve given to their upcoming tour – might be infuriatingly, brilliantly cocky, but let’s face facts: it’s also pretty accurate.”

In other news, Rina Sawayama seemed to call out Healy during her Glastonbury set this past weekend.

“Tonight this goes out to a white man that watches ‘Ghetto Gaggers’ [porn] and mocks Asian people on a podcast,” she told the crowd, adding, “He also owns my masters. I’ve had enough.”

Amber Bain aka The Japanese House addressed recent controversy around Healy, revealing that she wrote The 1975 singer a “really long message”.

When asked about her thoughts on the situation, Bain said that it was “hard to know what to say publicly”, given that he feels like “a family member” to her.