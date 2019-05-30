Here are the stage times for Bring Me The Horizon’s day at All Points East

Run The Jewels, IDLES, and more will also perform

The stage times for tomorrow’s (May 31) leg of All Points East, headlined by Bring Me The Horizon, have been revealed.

The Sheffield rock band will close out the festival with a two-hour performance on the East Stage, kicking off at 9pm. They will be preceded by the likes of Run The Jewels, IDLES, Alice Glass, and Scarlxrd.

The rest of the festival will see Architects headline the North Stage, as well as appearances from rising artists including Crows, Lady Bird, Girli, and Squid on the Jägerhaus stage.

The full stage times are as follows:

EAST STAGE

Bring Me The Horizon 21:00-23:00

Run The Jewels 19:30-20:15

Nothing But Thieves 18:05-18:50

IDLES 16:55-17:30

Alice Glass 15:50-16:20

Scarlxrd 14:50-15:20

Tillie 14:20-14:40

NORTH STAGE

Architects 20:00-20:55

While She Sleeps 18:50-19:30

Sleeping With Sirens 17:30-18:05

Yonaka 16:30-17:00

Employed To Serve 15:20-15:50

Lotus Eater 14:20-14:50

Sharethrough (Mobile)

FIRESTONE STAGE

Happyalone 18:20-18:50

Vukovi 17:00-17:20

Black Futures 15:55-16:15

Pengshui 14:55-15:15

JÄGERHAUS

HEALTH 20:30-21:10

Crows 19:30-20:00

Lady Bird 18:30-19:00

Girli 17:30-18:00

Squid 16:30-17:00

Heavy Lungs 15:30-16:00

Talk Show 14:30-15:00

DIY DJs 14:00-14:30

All Points East 2019 kicked off last weekend (May 24-26) with headline appearances from The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, and Christine & The Queens.

The latter included two covers in her bill-topping set – one of Janet Jackson’s ‘Nasty’ and another of David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’. The Strokes’ set, however, was marred by sound issues, which festival organisers said they were “disappointed” by.

Meanwhile, Johnny Marr spoke to NME backstage at All Points East last weekend and said he wasn’t worried about younger generations missing out on The Smiths’ music in light of Morrissey’s music being banned from the world’s oldest record store.

“I don’t think you can change history,” he said. “I’ve said that before. I’m not worried. It’s got nothing to do with my world or my life. The songs are out there for people to judge, relate to and hear. I think that’s all going to be forgotten in a few weeks, as these things inevitably are – for better or worse.”