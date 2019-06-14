Here are the stage times for The Courteeners at Heaton Park

Liam and co head to Heaton Park...
This weekend sees The Courteeners returning to Manchester for a huge homecoming show at Heaton Park.
Having confirmed that work is finished on their sixth album, the indie giants will play on Saturday night to 50,000 fans.
They’ll be backed by a stellar supporting bill too, which includes the likes of Pale Waves, DMAs and James. See the stage times in full below, which are subject to change.
The support acts and stage times are:
Gates: 4PM
Pale Waves: 5.20PM
DMAs: 6.10PM
James: 7pm
Courteeners: 8.30PM
The massive Manchester show comes ahead of a big summer for The Courteeners, who will take second billing on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, performing at 8.45pm on the Saturday night.
Speaking to NME last year after their next album, which follows 2016’s ‘Mapping The Rendezvous’, singer Liam Fray said that he’s “in the richest vein of form that I’ve ever been in” in terms of songwriting.
“To us, the songs have just got to be explosive and blow you away live,” Fray added. “There are only a couple of delicate moments, which is why it’s a shame that the album’s not there yet for the tour. Maybe we’ll just have to do a few more gigs next year.”