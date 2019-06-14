Here are the stage times for The Courteeners at Heaton Park

Liam and co head to Heaton Park...

This weekend sees The Courteeners returning to Manchester for a huge homecoming show at Heaton Park.

Having confirmed that work is finished on their sixth album, the indie giants will play on Saturday night to 50,000 fans.

They’ll be backed by a stellar supporting bill too, which includes the likes of Pale Waves, DMAs and James. See the stage times in full below, which are subject to change.

The support acts and stage times are:

Gates: 4PM

Pale Waves: 5.20PM

DMAs: 6.10PM

James: 7pm

Courteeners: 8.30PM

The massive Manchester show comes ahead of a big summer for The Courteeners, who will take second billing on Glastonbury’s Other Stage, performing at 8.45pm on the Saturday night.