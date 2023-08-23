Check out the stage times for The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs at All Points East 2023

The stage times have been announced for The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ at All Points East this Friday (August 25) – check out the full schedule for the day below.

The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will perform at the East London festival in Victoria Park alongside Girl In Red, Amyl And The Sniffers, Angel Olsen and more.

It marks the second weekend of All Points East 2023, following Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean’ day last Friday.

Advertisement

Check out the full schedule for the day below.

These times are subject to change.

Friday August 25

East Stage

15:55 The Lazy Eyes

17:00 Be Your Own Pet

18:10 Angel Olsen

19:25 Girl in Red

21:25 The Strokes

West Stage:

15:35 Hot Wax

16:35 Julie

17:35 The Walkmen

18:50 Amyl and the Sniffers

20:15 Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Cupra North Arena

15:35 – 16:05 Silvertwin

16.30 – 17:10 – HighSchool

17:35 – 18:15 – Picture Parlour

18:45 – 19:30 – Warmduscher

20:00 – 21:00 – Black Midi

6 Music Stage

15:00 – 16:10 Goddess

16:10 – 17:10 Good Future

17:20 – 18:10 Carl Barat & Gary Powell

18:10 – 19:10 La Roux x Jamie Reynolds

19:10 – 20:10 Indie Sleaze

20:10 – 21:10 Steve Lamacq

Advertisement

Cupra North Arena

15:35 – 16:05 Silvertwin

16:30 – 17:10 HighSchool

17:35 – 18:15 Picture Parlour

18:45 – 19:30 Warmduscher

20:00 – 21:00 Black Midi

Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar

16:00 – 16:25 The Rising Sun Collective

17:05 – 17:35 The Rising Sun Collective

18:20 – 18:45 Art School Girlfriend

19:35 – 20:05 Art School Girlfriend

E3 Stage

16:05 – 16:30 FEET

17:10 – 17:35 VACATIONS

18:15 – 18:45 bby

19:30 – 20:00 Tash

L’Oreal Paris Stage

16:35 – 17:00 L’Objectif

17:35 – 18:00 Azure Ryder

18:50 – 19:20 Brigitte Calls Me Baby

20:30 – 21:00 Hannah Grae

Stage times and real-time updates can also be found on the official All Points East app.

In a four-star review of Stormzy‘s performance at All Points East last week, NME wrote that the “rapper’s rainy return offers change of pace”. It added: “A performance in two acts risks alienating more casual fans but ultimately pays off for Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.”

In The Strokes news, meanwhile, Weyes Blood joined the band to perform ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’ at their recent Colorado show, while Regina Spektor came onstage for the track in New York, marking the first time they performed their 2004 collaboration together in 20 years.