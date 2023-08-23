Check out the stage times for The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs at All Points East 2023

The stage times have been announced for The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs‘ at All Points East this Friday (August 25) – check out the full schedule for the day below.
The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs will perform at the East London festival in Victoria Park alongside Girl In Red, Amyl And The Sniffers, Angel Olsen and more.
It marks the second weekend of All Points East 2023, following Stormzy’s ‘This Is What We Mean’ day last Friday.
Check out the full schedule for the day below.
These times are subject to change.
Friday August 25
East Stage
15:55 The Lazy Eyes
17:00 Be Your Own Pet
18:10 Angel Olsen
19:25 Girl in Red
21:25 The Strokes
West Stage:
15:35 Hot Wax
16:35 Julie
17:35 The Walkmen
18:50 Amyl and the Sniffers
20:15 Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Cupra North Arena
15:35 – 16:05 Silvertwin
16.30 – 17:10 – HighSchool
17:35 – 18:15 – Picture Parlour
18:45 – 19:30 – Warmduscher
20:00 – 21:00 – Black Midi
6 Music Stage
15:00 – 16:10 Goddess
16:10 – 17:10 Good Future
17:20 – 18:10 Carl Barat & Gary Powell
18:10 – 19:10 La Roux x Jamie Reynolds
19:10 – 20:10 Indie Sleaze
20:10 – 21:10 Steve Lamacq
Kraken Freaky Tiki Bar
16:00 – 16:25 The Rising Sun Collective
17:05 – 17:35 The Rising Sun Collective
18:20 – 18:45 Art School Girlfriend
19:35 – 20:05 Art School Girlfriend
E3 Stage
16:05 – 16:30 FEET
17:10 – 17:35 VACATIONS
18:15 – 18:45 bby
19:30 – 20:00 Tash
L’Oreal Paris Stage
16:35 – 17:00 L’Objectif
17:35 – 18:00 Azure Ryder
18:50 – 19:20 Brigitte Calls Me Baby
20:30 – 21:00 Hannah Grae
Stage times and real-time updates can also be found on the official All Points East app.
In a four-star review of Stormzy‘s performance at All Points East last week, NME wrote that the “rapper’s rainy return offers change of pace”. It added: “A performance in two acts risks alienating more casual fans but ultimately pays off for Stormzy’s only UK show of the year.”
In The Strokes news, meanwhile, Weyes Blood joined the band to perform ‘Modern Girls & Old Fashion Men’ at their recent Colorado show, while Regina Spektor came onstage for the track in New York, marking the first time they performed their 2004 collaboration together in 20 years.