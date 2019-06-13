Here are the stage times for The Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium

Girl Power arrives in the capital.

This weekend sees Spice Girls returning to London to conclude their reunion tour with three shows at Wembley Stadium.

After travelling across the UK and Ireland, the pop icons will bring the Spice World 2019 tour to a close from tonight (June 13) before subsequent dates on Friday (June 14) and Saturday (June 15).

Bringing their 90s-tastic production to London, the group will be joined by special guest Jess Glynne. See stage times below, which are subject to change.

The support acts and stage times are:

Doors – 5PM

Jess Glynne – 7.15PM

Spice Girls – 8.30PM

End – 10.30PM

The London shows mark the end of a run that was initially blighted by technical problems – with fans claiming that they were unable to hear their music properly.

The wave of complaints began comes after fans voiced grievances during their opening show at Dublin’s Croke Park, before similar complaints surfaced during their second show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

While Mel B vowed that the sound would be “much, much better” for the second date, it seemed that not all fans were convinced.

Although the London shows mark the final dates on their tour, it was previously claimed that a Glastonbury appearance could be on the horizon.