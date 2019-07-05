Here are the stage times for The Who at Wembley Stadium

Pete and Rog return to London.

This weekend sees The Who returning to London for a huge show at Wembley Stadium.

After touring across the US, the rock icons will return to their home turf with a massive show at the 90,000 venue on Saturday July 6.

Bringing their ‘Moving On!’ tour to the UK for the first time, the performance will see the band being accompanied by an Orchestra. Frontman Roger Daltrey describes the show as “full throttle Who with horns and bells on.”

Check out the full stage-times below, which are subject to change.

The support acts and stage times are:

Doors – 3PM

Conor Selby Band– 3.40PM

Imelda May – 4.25PM

Kaiser Chiefs – 5.20PM

Eddie Vedder – 6.30PM

The Who – 8PM

End – 10.30PM.

The show comes only a day after Pete Townshend confirmed the death of long-term guitar technician Alan Rogan. He described Rogan as “my guitar tech, friend, saviour and good buddy.”

Meanwhile, The Who continue work on their first album since 2006 – which Daltrey recently described as being “better than Quadrophenia”.

Speaking last month during a Q&A at pop-up shop ‘The Who @ 52’, Daltrey shared his initial skepticism over the band’s new album and how he’s now changed his mind and is “incredibly optimistic” about their 12th studio album.

“When I first heard the songs I was very skeptical as I didn’t think I could do it,” Daltrey explained. “I thought Pete had written a really great solo album and I said to him, ‘Pete, what do you need to do this for? Release it as a solo album, it’s great.’ But he said he wanted it to be a Who album.

“So I took the songs away and I listened to them, and listened to them some more, and I had some ideas. [Pete] let me have a bit of freedom with changing a few things, changing the tenses of songs and other little things. And he gave me complete melodic freedom. And I gotta tell you that after being very skeptical I’m now incredibly optimistic. I think we’ve made our best album since ‘Quadrophenia’.”

Daltrey also recently admitted that he could lose his singing voice in the next five years.