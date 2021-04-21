Staind’s Aaron Lewis rallies against Bruce Springsteen and statue removal in bizarre new solo track

Staind frontman and notable conservative Aaron Lewis has controversially rallied against Bruce Springsteen and the removal of historical statues in a bizarre new track called ‘Am I the Only One’.

Lewis, who has fronted the Massachusetts band since 1996, performed the track at a solo show in Texas on March 12th after it became one of the first states to drop all COVID-19 restrictions.

Footage obtained by Blabbermouth sees Lewis criticising Springsteen as he sings: “Am I the only one, who quit singing along every time they play a Springsteen song.”

Lewis goes on to blast the removal of Confederate-era statues, singing: “Am I the only one willing to fight for my love of the red and white and the blue / Burning on the ground as the statues coming down in a town near you/ Watching the threads of Old Glory come undone.”

The latest display from Lewis comes after he previously hit out at Donald Trump’s second impeachment earlier this year, claiming it “couldn’t have been more unconstitutional”.

“The agendas they’re pushing now have caused more deaths than all the wars that have taken place in the world, so do yourself a huge favor, understand your history and know what the Constitution says,” Lewis argued.

“What [Congress] just did to your country couldn’t have been more unconstitutional in shape or form.”

In 2018, Lewis was also embroiled in a fierce feud with Limp Bizkit’s Wes Borland.