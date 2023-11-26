Stampede at music festival in Southern India kills four people

Four students have been killed following a stampede at a music festival in Southern India yesterday (November 25).

A further 64 were reported injured at the Tech Fest event, which took place at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kerala, Southern India. Four of those injured, according to the Times of India, are said to be in a critical condition.

The audience had gathered to watch a performance by noted Bollywood singer, Nikhitha Gandhi. By 7pm, crowds were waiting for the performance to start at an auditorium on the university campus.

According to reports, the stampede took pace when it started to rain and some outside the venue started to rush into the auditorium to take shelter.

A faculty at the university reported: “The entry to the programme was restricted with passes. But students and others who didn’t have pass also gathered in the campus premises. Suddenly, rain lashed out and the people thronging outside the auditorium barged into the auditorium. This led to the stampede,” (via Times of India).

Some trying to get in reportedly slipped and fell on the steps leading to a single entry and exit gate. When the rush occurred and people fell, they were subsequently trampled by the crowd.

State health minister Veena George posted a series of posts on Facebook confirming that four people – two boys and two girls – were killed at the event (via Sky News). George also confirmed that “many people got injured in the rush” at the university” with current reports at the time of writing saying this is now at 64.

The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam. Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured.

Kerala’s chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, said a full investigation into the cause of the stampede will be carried out in due course.

“The entire state is in shock over the stampede that unfolded at CUSAT University in Ernakulam,” he wrote on Twitter/X.

“Heartfelt condolences go out to the family members of the four students who lost their lives. Immediate and enhanced treatment facilities have been arranged for the injured.

“A thorough investigation into the incident will commence without delay,” he added.

Gandhi, the singer who was due to perform, said on Instagram that she was “heartbroken and devastated by what took place this evening in Kochi”.

She added: “Such an unfortunate incident took place before I could even leave for the venue for the performance…No words are possibly enough to express this profound grief. My prayers go out to the families of the students.”

NME has reached out to representatives of the festival for comment.